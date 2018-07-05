Will a Nigerian President Ever Take Selfie with its Citizens

French President, Emmanuel Macron, is in Nigeria and he has been taken to lots of places where he has shared some ideas which he feels can help the country’s economy.

There is one thing that has gotten some Nigerians talking and that is the picture of the President with some Nigerian entertainers where they were taking selfie.

The selfie picture with the president has gotten many asking which Nigerian president will even take some minutes off at an event to have fun with the citizens.

Meanwhile, as the next general election in Nigeria draws close, some Nigerians are still scouting or a credible person whom they feel can rule the country as we constantly see same recycle faces taking the seat of power every four years.