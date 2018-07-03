Nollywood actress, Chika Ike, Launches Book ‘Boss Up’

Nollywood actress, Chika Ike, will always see herself as a strong motivator who never allowed her challenges weigh her down and today she is proud of whom she has become.

The actress is not just depending on acting alone as she is into real estate business and movie production along with other businesses and she has been doing well for herself.

She recently launched her book titled ‘Boss Up’ and she hopes that the book encourages someone out there not to give up as it took her over seven years to prepare.

In her words, “It took me over seven years of writing to finally publish Boss up! Seven years of documenting my thoughts, emotions, truth and events that taught me some life lessons and brought me to this point. Three years ago before my mum passed, she was also an author and was aware of my unpublished book, she looked at me, held my hands and told me to tell my truth. I'm a very guarded person, my walls are up because life has thrown me so many curved balls, I brought down all my walls in this book, because the truth is we are on this earth to share and not just to take.

“I finally bossed up and got my book published. Boss up is one of my ways of giving back. Telling my truth isn't so comfortable, it has been a roller coaster ride to get here. I have failed, made mistakes, trusted, had my lows and highs. But today I stand firm, stronger than ever and living my best life. Boss up is a 41 chapter book, which cover most of the obstacles we encounter in life, fear , convention, betrayal , love , self-esteem and money . Some are internal existing in our minds and some are external found in other people’s attitudes.

“It will give you a guide to conquering such obstacles and living your best life. You asked and I answered, all my tips and tricks on how I became this successful are in this book. A girl who had nothing but just her dreams, now a successful Filmmaker, a Harvard trained business woman, philanthropist and passionate about empowering people. I remember the days I struggled to pay rent, now I don’t just live in my dream home but I also develop and rent out properties and my list is endless. So dip in with both feet and enjoy the book.”