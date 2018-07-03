Actress, Biodun Okeowo Unveils New Toyota Rave 4

Chai, God please bless people that are really hustling to make a good living for themselves and their families because even in the midst of hard times, some people are still making it.

Almost every week now, some Nollywood stars are hitting the car shop really hard as new wheels are being unveiled by these celebs and all thanks to hard work.

Curvy Nollywood actress, Biodun Okeowo better known as Omobutty as just her friends in the industry to unleash a new whip and this time she has just shown her love for Jeep as gifted herself a brand new Toyota Rave 4.

Aside just making good movies, the actress has also got her toning cream business bringing her the desired money which goes to show that she is not just slaying on the outside but pocket wise she is doing well.