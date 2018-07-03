Many don’t know what being a refugee is like…Ghanaian Actress, Juliet Ibrahim

Popular Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, has joined some of her colleagues to who have been testifying of recent to thank God for the great things in her life.

The actress has just announced that through the grace of God, she has been able to complete personal house which has some rooms to accommodate her visitors when they come visiting.

Juliet disclosed that she never expected it but had always kept pushing even with her busy schedule knowing that things will fall in places at its due time and today she has joined the landlady caucus.

“It started as a dream, tirelessly working from one set to another; filming over 6 movies in a month just to make a living. She recalled how her immune system will break down and her loved ones would ask “can’t you just take time off and rest?” Just like every girl, She had a dream, She wanted to accomplish her resolution set out before she turned 30! In April 2015, Juliet bought her first house as her 29th birthday gift. 'I’m extremely grateful to God Almighty who has been able to allow this nobody be a somebody!’ Says Juliet. Many don’t know what being a refugee is like; literally she had nothing and had to start from scratch to get to where she is today. This is just the beginning of many more blessings to come because whatever you believe you can achieve. Time and hard work makes a difference!” she wrote.