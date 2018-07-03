How Nollywood Actress, Georgina Onuoha ‘Shocked’ US Government

US base pretty Nollywood actress, Georgina Onuoha, has been silently making ends meet for herself and her two kids and the result is so energetic.

The actress recently got lots of accolades as she unveiled to her fans that she is officially a landlady in the US.

Many know that it is not easy owning a single property in the US especially due to tax payment virtually on everything being used but God has been faithful with the actress.

It has not been an easy ride for her taking care of her two girls and also caring for herself but like the saying, ‘Hardwork pays,’ and it has indeed paid off for her.

Sharing the good news, she wrote, “Landlady in America, yes 5 minutes to SMF International Airport. most beautiful city in Sacramento and location of life and sneak peek.”