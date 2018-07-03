1000 kids others to benefit from Queen Nnenna Okorie Love is Bliss Program

Queen Nnenna Okorie Most beautiful diva in Nigeria Top Model is set for her humanitarian project Tagged 'Love is bliss' where she indeed to reach out to not less than 1000 kids in Umuahia by Giving out Educational and gift items to them.

'Love is Bliss' Program initiator Nnenna Okorie who used this Opportunity to brief the Media on the Progress so far said that the Main Aim of this Project is to help in Encouraging kids and also youth to see the importance of education in this their early Age.

The Project which has been billed to start from 15th July will kickstart from two Orphanage home in Abia State which after two weeks will extend its reach to over 10 Secondary Schools in the State.