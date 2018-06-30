Singer, Majek Fashek Mourns Late Colleague, Ras Kimono

Reggae legend, Majek Fashek was recently at the magnificent COSON House in Ikeja, where he signed the condolence register in respect of his compatriot, the rub – a – dub master Ras Kimono who passed on a few weeks ago.

It would be recalled that during the Reggae music was hot cake in the late 90s, Majek Fashek, Ras Kimono and others ruled the airwaves before the younger generations came up with other genres.

In the condolence register, Majeh Fashek simply wrote ‘Rasta never dies!’. While joining others to mourn their friend who added value to the music industry.