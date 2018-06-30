Actor, Ernest Obi Welcomes Baby boy with Wife

Ever busy Nollywood actor cum producer, Ernest Obi, has never allowed his work to overwhelm him that he ensures that he creates enough time for his family while doing the needful.

Well, part of the needful is that he has constantly obeyed the word of the Lord which states that ‘go ye into the world and multiply’ as he has just welcomed a baby boy with his pretty wife, Evi.

The actor is one of the few who has tried at ensuring that he keeps his family away from social media and that has really been working well for him.

He is already blessed with a son and now God has added another cute dude into his family as he has already named him Ojiofor Ernest Obi.