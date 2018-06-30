Prayer is the Only Way out for Africa…Yvonne Nelson

Pretty Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, has aired her views on the recent happenings in Nigeria and other West African countries in general as she sympathizes with many that have lost their lives.

The actress, who is busy with work and family recently woke up to the sad news of the various lives lost in the tragic tanker explosion and was left speechless while reading the opinion of some Nigerians kicking against prayers.

Unlike some who few Nigeria needs to wake up to the reality of life and not shouting lets pray for Nigeria, the actress believes that prayer is the only way out.

Sharing the picture of the tragic explosion, the actress wrote, “Praying for you Nigeria, praying for West Africa. Prayer is the only way out!”