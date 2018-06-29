Photos of the Official Launch of Don Lulu Foundation in Abia State

Popular businessman, entertainment mogul and philanthropist, Lucky Igbokwe better known as Don Lulu, has recently launched his foundation which took place at Central School, Umuawa Alaocha, Ohuhu Umuahia North LGA, Abia State.

According to Lucky, the aim of the foundation, Don Lulu Foundation, is to focus of education, widow empowerment, housing, health care and poverty alleviation.

The foundation is said to be a private one which is not ready to have anything to do with government but an avenue to use at ensuring that it is able to meet the needs of some citizens no matter how little it is.

Awarded with the United Nations Mayor for Peace in recognition of his contributions in the international arena, Igbokwe is the CEO of 2Flame Entertainment, Lucion Towers Construction company, the Don Lulu Foundation and the Green Peace Nigeria.