Nigerian Govt. has us due to Greed, Politics…Actress, Kate Henshaw

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, has joined in speaking out on the neglect of government on very sensitive issues that will help avert tears just like the tanker explosion which occurred in Lagos.

The actress stated that accidents like tanker explosion happens every time and government should have provided alternative routes for them.

Kate stressed that the government have failed Nigerians all because of greed and politics thereby failing to regulate policies that will safe guard the nation.

According to the actress, "But it happens every time. We never do anything about it. Complete failure of Government. No body regulates because of greed and politics. In some countries fuel tankers are required to be double casing. Why must we have such a large number of petrol tankers?

“Why are we not using alternative means to transport for bulk fuel haulage? Does anyone regulate the standard of tankers on our roads? Living in Nigeria daily is Russian roulette" This person summed it up well.”