Actress, Tessy Oragwa, Crushes on Self
Actress and model, Tessy Oragwa, is looking radiant as she steps out in style, crushing on herself.
The actress chose herself to be her WCW, thereby celebrating her beauty as she is obviously very beautiful and has a smile that can sweep anyone of their feet.
In her words, “Crushing on meeeeeee!!!! It takes nothing from you to love your neighbor as yourself . i love you all sincerely.”