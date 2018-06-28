Actress, Iyabo Ojo- We Only Live But Once

Actress, Iyabo Ojo, is taking out time to make herself happy at all times since this life has no duplicate.

She post pictures of herself often, beautifully dressed in her boutique wears alongside other boutique wears. There is no doubt that she is living her life to the fullest and on a very low key.

The actress is making it big as she keeps shining and keeps crushing on herself. In her words, “it's important to Love urself, it gives u positive vibes. We only live but once.”