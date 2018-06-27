Actress, Bukola Adeeyo Recalls Journey into Being a Mother

There is nothing that gives a mother the most desired joy than seeing her offspring grow each day that passes by giving her hope that God is really involved.

The most challenging period in a woman’s life is possibly when she is going through that nine months journey and at the end, she gives birth safely seeing the child alive and God also protecting the mother from sleeping on that faithful day.

For pretty Nollywood actress, Bukola Adeeyo, today marks the day she will always seat back and recall the journey into motherhood how it all began as she is alive to see her little cutie grow into an adorable lady.

Celebrating her baby who turns a year older today she wrote, “On this day.12months back, I received one of the best Mother’s Day gifts I could have ever ask for: my beautiful baby girl was born and has blessed me ever since. I am so proud of the beautiful young woman you have become and I am so proud to not only call you my daughter but also my bf still you Big day my princess Mummy can’t love u less.”