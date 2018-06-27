Actor, Olasunkanmi Omobolanle celebtares 7 years Wedding Anniversary with Lover

Nollywood actor, Olasunkanmi Omobolanle, will always look back at his marriage and thank God that he made the right choice for a wife.

Although, some people would have asked him to hold on considering the mentality some people will have in a typical African mentality but for the actor, he had his own decision to make which he did.

Today, he can boldly say that even though marriage is not an easy institution, his choice of a wife has really paid off that he has been enjoying the institution.

He recently celebrated his 7th year wedding anniversary and it was a time for him to thank God knowing that it has not been an easy ride and still counting.