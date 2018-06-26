I Plan to Help only Physically Challenged People…Actor, Abimbola Kazeem

Comic Yoruba actor, Abimbola Kazeem better known as jigan babaoja, has made a strong stride in the entertainment with his popular trending slangs ‘sho mo age mi’ (do you know my age) which trended on social media for a while.

He might have not been easy for him but it was his time and God really stood by him that he has also signed an endorsement deal.

Kazeem, who is physically challenge has nurse some plans of wanting to reach out to those in his category when the time comes but he was quick to warn people begging him for money to stay away as he has his own plans.

The actor was not happy after a fan sent him private message begging for the sum of five hundred thousand naira to finish up an abandon project of about 6years.

In his response he wrote, “My intention and plans are for the physical challenge people like myself! Mr chairman please pray to God! He will help us all.”