Actor, Muyiwa Ademola Celebrates 12th Year Wedding Anniversary

Popular Yoruba actor, Muyiwa Ademola, might be exposed to lot of ladies in the line of his job but that has not made him toll the line of adultery because he loves his wife so much.

Being an actor, he wasted no time in settling for a pretty woman for a wife and recently, their union turned 12years and still blossoming.

The actor sharing his heart felt message to his woman stated that the marriage has not been an easy journey as it came with its traffic but through the grace of God and his humble wife things have been able to fall in the right places.

“Happy Wedding Anniversary to Us my Angel. Though the journey is not without traffic but you make it so enjoyable. You are so special Omolara. You are brilliant, beautiful, adorable, supportive and everything wonderful. I have said it countless times that I pray to have you as my wife again and again if we are to come back to this world. You are a great woman. May we celebrate more wonderful years together. Love you till eternity my Love.”