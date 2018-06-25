Actress, Shan George Defends Hardworking Actresses in Nollywood

The issue of actresses living large than their male counterparts in Nollywood is already raising dust as it has become a trending topic on social media.

Well, veteran Nollywood actress, Shan George, has stepped into the subtle drama as she has pointed out that there are some actors who are also making it big in the industry.

She did not rule out the fact that there are some lazy dudes but stressed that there are hardworking ones among them.

“we dey sell Akara, kpofkpof, Amala, cloths, shoes, powder, cream, lipsticks, write books, movie projects, endorsements etc Join the acting o. While most of the guys are busy doing gym, six-packs, fine boy, club popping Etc. Guys who are also doing the work and doing other things join are also making it. Don't make me mention names o. Go check them out and do the math,” she wrote.