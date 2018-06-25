Nollywood Actress, Mercy Johnson Buries Mum

The past few weeks have been a tough one for Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson and her family as the actress lost her mother to the cold hands of death.

Even when she stepped out some weeks back for the premiere of her movie, she was just a shadow of herself as her late mother meant the world to her being one who understood her from infantry.

Well, to God be the glory, they were able to bid her farewell to mother earth as she was laid to rest.

Mercy, whose hubby has been very supportive, shared the news as he thanked everyone who have stood by them during the trying period.

“It all came to an end yesterday, thanks to everyone who stood by us in prayers during this trying time. Mercy Johnson Okojie and I appreciate you all. Thank you and God bless,” he wrote.