Actresses in Nollywood do not Survive with acting Money…Actor, Chuks Etuk Reveals

The Nollywood industry has really struggled to maintain strong relevance among its peers in the showbiz industry of not just Africa but the world and it has not been easy.

Nollywoodgists.com recently spoke with actor cum producer, Chuks Etuk, who has been busy at location to discuss on why some producers depend on Africa Magic to before they can sell their movies and he was quick to admit that the market is slow.

Read excerpts below;

An actor in the Yoruba industry recently said that a large percentage of actors living a luxury life style is not from acting, do you agree that acting does not really pay?

Before acting start paying you it’s when you might have become a star and start getting huge fee. The guy is not far from the truth.

Will you say that female actors make more money than male in the industry?

No, not true. They make money outside industry.

Some people believe that some of these actresses are not into clean hustle yet drives the best cars in town, how true is this?

My brother, it’s their business. Anyone who think so should venture into the unclean business and drive big cars too.

What is your take on the perception that Asaba movie producers depend more on Africa Magic rather than pushing to sell their CDs? It is believed that Africa Magic buys movies and pay the producers stipends and they rush back to location to produce more to sell to them?

That’s because the world have gone digital now, you can use 200 naira data to watch that movie you want to go and look for in the market. The market is slow now, anyway but we’re working to revive it and secondly, when you shoot a good movie, it sells even if the market is slow.