Ghanaian Actor, John Dumelo Emerges First actor to Discover ‘Gold’ in Ghana

Handsome Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo, has continued to show that he is not ashamed being a called a farmer because it is one avenue that could help grow an economy.

The actor aside just into crop farming is also into animal husbandry and he has not stopped calling on his colleagues and other citizens to key into farming.

The recently married dude admitted that agriculture has taught him a lot as it is the new gold people should be fighting for not just in Ghana but other countries.

In his words, “Agriculture has taught me a lot of things. How you sow what you sow will determine what you reap. It’s my hope that the youth in this Ghana and across the continent will take up Agriculture. It’s the new Gold and together we can make Agric great again. We need to create Agro-entrepreneurs in Africa. The agric revolution starts now. “