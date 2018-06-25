Singer, D’Banj Confirms loss of Son in Lagos Swimming Pool

All is not well with singer, D’banj as he recently lost his 13 months old baby who was drowned in their swimming pool at his Ikoyi residence.

The singer is currently not in the country as the sad news was got to him. He was left speechless as he leaves everything in the hands of God, who knows best.

Being so heartbroken, he was able to confirm the story to his fans by writing; “Trying Times. But my God is Always and Forever Faithful.”

May God give the family the heart to bear the loss as he is forever faithful, doing things according to his will.