Filmmaker, Perekeme Odon Elected PRO after Director’s Guild of Nigeria Election

Nigerian Filmmaker, Perekeme Odon, has recently proven that aside understanding the Nigerian movie industry he also knows how to ensure that he helps position the industry to the needed standard.

Perekeme, who recently contested for the post of the Public Relations Officer along with top personalities at the Director’s Guild of Nigeria (DGN) keenly contested election, has just smiled home in victory.

The election which has come to an end after a long campaign, saw Perekeme being elected into office as the new PRO of the Director’s Guild of Nigeria as he has promised to add every value needed to grow the guild.

Thanking everyone who supported him, he wrote, “I want to thank everyone that trusted in my quest & stood by me during my campaign of becoming the Public Relations Officer to our noble guild, (Directors' Guild of Nigeria DGN). I am deeply moved by the expression of confidence from all sectors, and I thank you from the bottom of my heart. I am immensely grateful to my family, friends, and loyal supporters who so generously contributed their time and efforts to my campaign during this election. I am indebted to you all & promise to do my best by taking DGN to the next level as the PRO. Thank you for making it happen. God bless you.”