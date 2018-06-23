Gospel Singer, Solomon Lange Comes out Unhurt in Ghastly Accident

One of Nigeria’s popular gospel singer, Solomon Lange, is all set to give testimony in Church this Sunday as he survive a Car accident that would have claimed his life.

The Minister of God who came out unhurt disclosed that he was driving to Kaduna to minister and inspire the children at Nazareth Schools Barnawa, when the accident took place.

“Blessed be the God and Father our Lord Jesus Christ who always leads us in Victory..... Yesterday driving to Kaduna to minister and inspire the children at Nazareth Schools Barnawa I had a ghastly motor accident, my car collided with three other cars but I came out unhurt, the people in the other cars were also unhurt. Apart from the terrible damage to the car nothing happened to me. Victory is our Pathway. Thank you Jesus,” he shared.