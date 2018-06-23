Actor, Badaiki Erom Shaggy Welcomes another Baby girl with Lover in US

Handsome Nollywood actor, Badaiki Erom Shaggy, is really blessed beyond measures and he is just one of many actors who does not like flaunting his achievements on social media.

The actor is not just blessed with a beautiful wife and two kids but also blessed to a point that he is able to own his own apartment and not having to beg any landlord.

Well, the good news from the actor’s camp is that he has just welcome a baby girl in a US hospital with his wife who gave birth in the early hours of today.

They welcomed their second baby girl which happens to be their third child and maybe he might be putting a stop having contributed to the growth of the Nigerian population lol.