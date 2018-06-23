Nollywood Actor, Olorode Muyiwa Clears his Car After Two Months

It has really been a good season for some Nollywood actors especially those in the Yoruba genre as God has been blessing them with great things like actor cum producer, Olorode Muyiwa.

The actor has just joined his fellow industry colleagues as he just gifted himself a new Volkswagen Saloon car.

Muyiwa has been in his shell for almost two months as he has been trying to ensure that his car was released by the Nigerian custom and to God be the glory, he was able to overcome.

After two months of struggle, he can now smile as his car finally landed at his home and ready to do the necessary documents to get the car on the Nigerian road.

Sharing the good news, he wrote, “Just few days ago, I was celebrating my colleague’s house and cars, suddenly I got a call that my car that has been delayed for 2 months has been CLEARED, all thanks to GOD ALMIGHTY AND GOOD HEART. BIG LESSONS.”