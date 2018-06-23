Nollywood Actor, Nelson Ezeoha is Dead

Fast rising Nollywood actor, Nelson Ezeoha’s life has been cut short as the young lad has just passed on ahead of the release of the movie he featured in.

The young actor had featured in the movie ‘12 Demons,’ which is yet to be released but had to pass on to glory leaving many in tears as his burial date has been fixed.

According to Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie, RIP Nelson Gold, acted with us in the film 12 DEMONS. Today he is no more. Nelson so when 12 DEMONS comes out you will not watch it too bad but GOD'S will, we cannot question. Rest till we meet again to part no more. Rest in the LORD.”