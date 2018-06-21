I’ve Reached out to Mercy Aigbe, I’m Truly Sorry for my Actions…Actress, Toyin Aimakhu

Nollywood actress, Toyin Aimakhu, has finally decided to address the allegation issues between herself and actress, Mercy Aigbe, over her failed marriage.

Toyin had some months created a strong buzz on social media after she accused Mercy wrongly and later came out to claim that it was a publicity stunt which many saw was a wrong move.

The actress was blasted and called all sort of names but today, she has taken the bold step by coming out to address the issue the best way she can by making both private and public apology to the actress.

According to Toyin, “I am a product of grace. Even in my deepest moments of “mess-up” and deepest hole of hell, God found me and gave me a second chance and aligned my path with grace. Do I mess up sometimes? Yes. Like the Mercy Aigbe's blip, it was an error in judgment on my part. I was wrong and way out of line. I've since reached out to Mercy and we have sorted our differences. today, we still had cause to communicate. I am truly sorry. It is time to focus on the goal and move on to something better than the past and the present.”