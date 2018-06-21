Music duo, Mamuzee Twins Bereaved as Mum Dies After Going into Coma

The music duo of Mamuzee twins are not being spared on social media after singer, Daddy Showkey, disclosed what went down as they recently lost their mother.

The twins are currently mourning their loss and preparing for the burial of their mother as she passed onto glory about a day ago.

News making the rounds has it that the singers were contacted by Daddy Showkey, when their mother went into coma but they never responded all in the name of what a Pastor told them as they accused her of witchcraft.

Sharing the news of the death of their mother, they wrote, “For if we have been planted together in the likeness of his death, we shall be also in the likeness of his resurrection: It please's God to call my Mom, yesterday back unto His glory! Adieu Mommy......Rest in perfect peace in the bossom of Lord.”

Well, the dead cannot speak, we can only pray that her gentle soul rest in peace.