Super Eagles Player, Raheem Lawal Surprise Mother with Multi-million Naira Mansion

Super Eagles and international footballer, Raheem Lawal, has proved that no matter where he goes to and what he does, he will never forget his loving mother who stood by him when no one believed in him.

Raheem has been doing well at his club and despite that he has not gotten a call up from the new Super Eagles coach, he is not deterred.

Raheem surprised his mother recently as he gifted her a multi-million naira mansion as a sign of appreciation towards the suffering she went through to make the family happy.

It is always the pride of every mother to see their child succeed in life and her prayers have been working well for her son whom God has blessed as he also creates time to help those he can within his reach.