Actress and Mentor, Rosaline Meurer proudly Smokes in public

Pretty Nollywood actress, Rosaline Meurer, does not care about what people say about her as she has got her own life to live and running her personal race without help.

The pretty actress has not really had a nice name in the movie industry as she is still perceived as one who destroyed the home of actress, Tonto Dikeh, but that is still a rumour which only God can unravel.

Rosy as she is fondly called let her fans ranting after she shared picture of her smoking Shisha. She got blasted though but some still believe that Shisha is better than the regular cigarette and weed that some people smoke each day.

The question is, how healthy is Shisha smoking to the health, what are the health benefits, does it affect the liver like the regular cigarette and weed?