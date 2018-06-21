Actor, Adeniyi Johnson Soon to be a Father, expecting Baby Girl?

It is no longer news that handsome Nollywood actor, Adeniyi Johnson, has found love again in the hands of actress, Seyi Edun and as expected, the duo got married secretly.

They have tried at ensuring they keep things about their love life on a low key even though some people still try to sniff around their private life.

Recently, Adeniyi made his fans talking after sharing a photo online which naturally means baby shower possibly expecting a baby girl.

Well, everything is still under probability but all the same, let’s keep our fingers crossed.