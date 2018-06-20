PHYNO IS MONSTER ENERGY’S NEWEST AMBASSADOR

Indigenous HipHop star, Phyno has been announced as an Ambassador for Monster Energy drink.

Phyno, who is currently in Los Angeles, California, has been having a great year so far. His most recent single N.W.A, which features Nigerian-American rapper Wale, has been met with great reviews.

While he is currently shooting a video for the summer jam, the artiste has also hinted at working on new releases that bring the same energy we have come to appreciate from his craft.

This endorsement deal is the perfect fit, taking into consideration Phyno’s unique style and unmatched energy in his songs and his energetic performances. We’re excited to see what projects will spring forth from this partnership.