BURNA BOY SIGNS DEAL WITH UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING USA

Burna Boy, whose ‘Life on the Outside’ tour in the USA is still on-going, has signed a Publishing deal with Universal Music USA.

This deal comes at a crucial point in Burna Boy's career, with his last studio album "Outside" still getting great reviews and a recent spike in sales due to the fan favourite single "YE".

The artiste signed a music publishing deal, which will give him the privilege to manage his songs and ensure he receives all the royalties from the back end as he is entitled to. This deal will also seek and issue licenses for Burna’s work. This is, of course, in addition to administrative duties, tracking, exploitation of copyrights, and collection of monies generated from the exploitation of those copyrights.

This is truly a great career boost not just for Burna Boy, for his fans who will now be able to properly support the artiste's music, but also for the entertainment industry. We look forward to seeing more of Burna's work properly licensed in Films, TV Shows and Video Games.