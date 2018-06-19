Actress, Mercy Aigbe Acquires Multimillion Naira Mansion

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has just shocked many as she is now the latest landlady in town which has gone to show that hard work truly pays.

The actress now join the likes of some actors who have been able to make good savings in order to own their own choice home.

No wonder she decided not to move into the same apartment with the father of her child after their issues some months back.

Rather than stress herself to build a home which likely will take time, the actress decided to pay the money for her own home installmentally and today she is now a proud landlady.