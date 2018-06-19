Singer, May D is Trouble with Babymama

Singer, Mr May D, is not having it rosy with his babymama, as it has now gotten to the point that his son is being groomed to see him as a bad father.

Since welcoming his little man some years back, he has ensured that he provided for the upkeep of the young man who is now staying with the mother.

During the father’s day celebration, May D decided to share with the world a three year of video of his babymama teaching his son derogatory things to say about his father.

Not many were cool with the fact that the singer had to share the video but to him, he only used it to pass a message to the world that he still loves his son hoping that time will change the whole drama.