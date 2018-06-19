I’ve Never Stopped Taking Care of Juwon and Mitchell…Lanre Gentry Reveals

Ex-hubby to Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, Asiwaju Lanre Gentry, might not be living together with his wife but he still ensures he keeps in touch with them.

Lanre has tried every possible means at ensuring that he brings his wife, Mercy home after some allegations of domestic violence which saw the family torn apart but his best seems not to be good enough.

During the just celebrated father’s day, Lanre was forced to disclosed that no matter what has happened in the past, he still loves his family which is why he has not stopped sending money to Mercy for the children’s upkeep including that of Mitchell.

Celebrating the day with other parents, he wrote, “Happy father's day to me, I thank God for my life and I genuinely love my kids and I take good care of them, from paying their school fees and taking full responsibilities including my Juwon Gentry and even Mitchell, I have proof and I will never stop taking care of them, once again happy father’s day to me and I am proud to say that”