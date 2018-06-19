I Don’t Discuss with People without Sense…Super Eagles Player, John Ogu

Super Eagles player, John Ogu, has not enjoyed a nice evening after the Super Eagles of Nigeria lost their first game against Croatia in the ongoing Fifa World Cup in Russia.

Ogu had taken to his social media handle to wish his team mates well with the hope of coming out stronger but his comment seems not to have gone down well with many of his fans.

In his words, “None of us walks on to the pitch with intention to lose. Patriotism doesn’t lie only when we do well. It means, standing with the team through thick and thin ...We have a very important game against Iceland coming up, we are working hard for a better and strong outing. Thank you all for your support so far.”

His comment triggered a whole lot with many urging him to stay away from social media but he was quick to remind his fans or perceived critics that it is his social media page which he uses to communicate with his fans and not with those that lack sense.

“I should stay off social media because of who? It is my social media and it is the platform how I get to update and interact with my fans and not the ones with no sense. I do this anytime both in my club side and anywhere and I won’t change it for nobody,” he wrote.