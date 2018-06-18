Legendary Singer, Moses Ochie Dies of kidney Ailment

The Nigerian entertainment industry has recorded so much death in the past few months and its really disheartening that great minds who have made strong impact in the industry are departing at early stage.

One of such fellow who has just departed this sinful world is legendary singer, Moses Ochie, of the defunct music group Fellyx & Mozzyx.

Moses according to COSON passed away in Lagos, Saturday, June 16, 2018, after a battle with a kidney ailment.

From those who are familiar with the singer, we say May his soul rest in peace.