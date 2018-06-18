Actress, Tonto Dikeh’s Ex Rain’s Prayer for his Son on Father’s Day

CEO Big Church Group of Companies and ex-hubby to Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, Olakunle Churchill, has decided to celebrate himself even though his ex-wife will not.

During the Father’s day celebration, Olakunle thanked God for blessing him with a son even though not staying with him but he has been able to provide for his upkeep.

Celebrating the day, he wrote, “Dear Lord, your gifts are many. Am thankful for everyoneone of the greatest gift you have given is the gift of my dear son .Thank you for his life, dear Lord, watch over him everyday, may he be safe and free from harm, as he goes about each day. Bless him through life’s trial. help him choose right from wrong. An example before all to see, standing tall and proud and strong. AM A PROUD FATHER LOVE YOU SON. KING ANDRE OMODAYO CHURCHILL.”