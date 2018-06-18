Actress, Chika Ike now in Kenya on another Vacation

If there is that one actress who has been able to draw up a good schedule for herself then it will be right to point at Nollywood actress, Chika Ike.

The actress is not stressing herself at all as she creates good time to give herself a nice vacation and she has been moving from country to country enjoying her life without stress from any man.

Enjoying her celibacy life, she keeps looking radiant by the day and trust me, she is not looking bad at all as she has moved from Tanzania to Kenya, where she has been moving to other areas in the country for sightseeing.