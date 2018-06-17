Actor, Chuks Omalicha Begins Honey Moon after Carnival Wedding

Nollywood actor, Chuks Omalicha, has already began his honey moon journey and will not like to be disturbed at the moment after walking down the aisle with his lover.

The actor, has planned his marriage for some months now and God eventually made it possible for him and his woman to make the day a great one.

Chuks could not believe his eyes seeing the massive turn out for his wedding which moved from being a mere wedding to a carnival which took place in Benin.