Yoruba Actor, Itele Celebrates End of Ramadan with New Toyota Camry

Popular Yoruba actor, Ibrahim Yekini Bakare better known as Itele, is not one of many that loves flaunting his wealth on social media but he is always ready to share God’s blessings upon his life.

The actor has come a long way in the movie industry and he is not just a good actor but also a good producer who knows and understand what his fans want and how the industry evolves.

Itele during the weekend made himself proud as he gifted himself a new Toyota Camry, just to celebrate his hard work and also mark the end of the long Ramadan.