Gospel singer, Joe Praize Celebrates First Wedding Anniversary with Wife

There is not as full filling as seeing one’s love life blossom each day no matter the minor challenges that comes with marriage and for versatile Nigerian gospel singer, Joe Praize, it has been God all the way.

The singer did not allow the poor performance of the Super Eagles at the ongoing World Cup in Russia, to affect his happiness as he laid at his wife’s side smiling at their day of celebration.

Joe and his pretty wife, Joana, are currently thanking God for a great and wonderful in their union as they are currently celebrating their one year wedding anniversary together.