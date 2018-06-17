No more parties, Actress, Regina Daniels Set to Write her Exams

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, is one of many actors, who have taken time to plan her life’s journey in the best way she can and she is all out to achieve them step by step.

The actress has come a long way in the movie industry and she is really doing well for herself because she has proven to many producers and directors that she can take any daring roles given to her.

She decided to go back to have good education as she got admission into the university some months back, well, our little beauty is set to write her exams and she is not going to allow anything distract her.

What is most important to her now is that she has gotten her mother’s prayers as backup as she steps into the exam hall. I wish you success in your exam. God guidance and protection shall always follow you. “May he equip your mind with the ability of more knowledge and understanding. GOODLUCK!! MY PRIDE”