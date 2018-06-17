Actress, Destiny Etiko ‘Steals’ Colleague’s wedding with her Sexy outfit

Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko, was recently a cynosure of all at the weeding of Nollywood actor, Chuks Omalicha, as she attracted lots of attention to herself.

We all know that Destiny is well endowed and she did not take anything for granted as she stepped out in a mini slit gown which revealed the freshness of her skin.

Despite how well packaged she tried at hiding her rare, she was still noticed at the wedding which left many gazing at her.