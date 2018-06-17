modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY A Pastor Or A Parasite?...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
6 minutes ago | Nollywood Fashion

Actress, Destiny Etiko ‘Steals’ Colleague’s wedding with her Sexy outfit

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
Actress, Destiny Etiko ‘Steals’ Colleague’s wedding with her Sexy outfit

Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko, was recently a cynosure of all at the weeding of Nollywood actor, Chuks Omalicha, as she attracted lots of attention to herself.

We all know that Destiny is well endowed and she did not take anything for granted as she stepped out in a mini slit gown which revealed the freshness of her skin.

Despite how well packaged she tried at hiding her rare, she was still noticed at the wedding which left many gazing at her.

617201875124 destiny 1

617201875124 destiny 2

617201875124 destiny 3

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo Nigeria Correspondent

body-container-line