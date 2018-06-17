Actress, Nelo Ekwerekwu gets Promoted in the Nigerian Police as CSP

Nollywood actress, Nelo Ekwerekwu, is not just a hardworking mother but a successful Nigerian Police Officer who has constantly stood for justice and protecting lives and properties of its citizens.

The actress no doubt has done well for herself as she has constantly break boundaries all thanks to God’s presence in her life coupled with her lovely family.

Nelo has just been promoted to the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police and this call for celebration as she is set to share her testimony with friends and family.

“Let the heavenly band roll, the Most High reigns. Rejoice with me and my amiable family as the Lord just elevated me to the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police, Csp,” she disclosed.