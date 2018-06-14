COSON FLOODED WITH CONDOLENCE MESSAGES ON RAS KIMONO

COSON House, the headquarters of Copyright Society of Nigeria in Ikeja has been flooded with condolence messages with respect to COSON’s prominent Board member, Mr Ras Kimono Onwubuya who passed on last Sunday June 10, 2018.

There have been so many entries in the condolence register opened at COSON House, with flags flying at half-mast.

Amongst the many recent messages received by COSON is that of the Honorable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama who described his death as ‘A very sad loss for the country’.

It will be recalled that Kimono was in the delegation of the COSON Board which was in Abuja in January to confer Mr Onyeama with the Copyright Medal of Honour, which he showed great appreciation for.

Ras Kimono during his lifetime was an unwavering member of COSON and a dedicated activist with respect to the independence and survival of the Nigerian musician.

COSON has said that Kimono will be buried like the big star that he was and that his legacy will not be allowed to die.