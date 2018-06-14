Actress, Tricia Obi Joins top Executives to Support Jeus Maria Empowerment Foundation

Nollywood actress, Tricia Obi better known as queen of hearts cum presenter and best female inspiring philanthropist 2017, was recently part of the important dignitaries that were guest at the Jeus Maria Empowerment Foundation (JMEF).

Tricia who dabbles as the Ambassador for Jeus Maria Empowerment Foundation (JMEF) supported and hosted the red carpet moment at the Unveiling of (JMEF) which took place on Friday June 1st at Sheraton Abuja.

The event was organised by Chief (Dr) Mrs Rukevwe Ugwumba, former adviser to ex-governor Emmanuel Uduaghan on health matters.

The event was graced by the senate committee chairman on health, Senator Dr Olanrewaju Tejuoso, NMA Chairman, Prof Rotimi Jaiyesimi, Dr Patrick, MC Abbey, Sabina, Frank d don, Asawana, Elvis grey, lily Jean, Dj Ernesty, Mr Ben, Frankie Walter, MC Odey and others.