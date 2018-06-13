OAP, Denrele Edun goes 'Unclad' to Celebrate 37th Birthday (photos)

Controversial Red Carpet host cum actor, Adenrele Olufemi Adeyemi Akanbi Samuel (Rajeev Raja) Edun better known as Denrele, is a year older today.

Whether he is being loved or not, Denrele has never allowed the opinion of others affect his personality as he has continued to break boundaries while attaining stardom.

He is one celebrity who has taken his time to understand the Nigerian market and dude is not joking when it comes to his work because that is what puts food on his table.

He sure knows how to lead his fans along as he recently shared stunning unclad but painted photos of his transformation as he turns 37 years of age while counting mores years in advance.

Celebrating himself, he explained why he painted himself the way he did, “I PAINTED MY PAST ON MY BODY AS THE FOUNDATION OF MY FUTURE! I am not for your amusement, neither your fantasy. Over the decades of professionalism and superficiality, I am empowered from having taken time to be much more vulnerable to myself. I have separated comfortably my different sides and understand fully well what every emblem that my soul embodies, represent.

“I found a source of trajectory within me and I intend to nurture such elusive capabilities in talents out there seeking an avenue for growth, constant, conscious progression. You can be the artist and you can be the muse. Life at any time tosses you in your uniqueness around, in between these two phenomena; it's her way of refining you into a finished product.”